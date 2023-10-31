Hardaway closed Monday's 125-110 win over the Grizzlies with 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 29 minutes.

Kyrie Irving (foot) sat out the contest, but the Mavericks elected to start Josh Green instead of Hardaway in his place. That didn't seem to bother Hardaway, as the veteran sharpshooter rattled off a season-high point total on the strength of an efficient 8-for-14 shooting line. Hardaway has given Dallas offensive consistency off the bench this season, playing between 28 and 30 minutes and scoring between 17 and 21 points in each of the team's three games thus far. He's also made exactly three triples in each of his three contests, giving him some fantasy appeal as a three-point specialist despite a lack of production in most other areas.