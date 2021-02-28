Hardaway tallied 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 115-98 win over the Nets.
After a standout 29-point performance against the Grizzlies last week, Hardaway's numbers have returned to earth, settling in the 10-15 point range. His influence as the team's sixth man was minimal in the victory. Although the upside potential is always there for the veteran, his recent production has been disappointing.
