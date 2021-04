Hardaway totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in a loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Hardaway paced Dallas reserves in scoring while knocking down a pair of shots from beyond the arc. On the season, the veteran is averaging 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 three-pointers.