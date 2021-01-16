Hardaway tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds and one block over 37 minutes in the Mavs' 112-109 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

Hardaway has had a hot hand shooting, making 45.3 percent of his shots from three and 52.2 percent overall in his last three games. While Kristaps Porzingis is still getting back into form, Hardaway is taking advantage of his opportunities and cashing in.