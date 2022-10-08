Hardaway is a strong candidate to start at shooting guard this season after coach Jason Kidd revealed Spencer Dinwiddie will come off the bench, Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life reports.

It was reported in mid-August that Hardaway was expected to come off the bench with Dinwiddie starting, but now shooting guard is open. Since joining Dallas, Hardaway has started 126 of 202 appearances. Rookie Jaden Hardy started Friday's preseason game and scored six points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 20 minutes.