Hardaway did not participate in Friday's practice due to an illness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Mavericks did not provide an update on Hardaway's status for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, as it is likely too early to tell. For now, Hardaway should be considered questionable and will likely end up being a game-time call based on how he is feeling in the morning.

More News
Our Latest Stories