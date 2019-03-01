Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Dealing with illness
Hardaway did not participate in Friday's practice due to an illness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks did not provide an update on Hardaway's status for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, as it is likely too early to tell. For now, Hardaway should be considered questionable and will likely end up being a game-time call based on how he is feeling in the morning.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drains quartet of threes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Comes up big in comeback win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 12 points in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Enters starting lineup•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...