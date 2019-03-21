Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Diagnosed with stress reaction
Hardaway is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a stress reaction in his left tibia.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but given the relative severity of a stress reaction, Hardaway will likely miss time beyond Thursday, and it's possible he could be shut down. Keep an eye out for a more detailed update from the Mavs.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Solid scoring effort in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Starting in place of Doncic•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Back with first unit•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Average showing in loss•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.