Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Double-digit scorer once again
Hardaway scored 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists during Dallas' 107-106 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.
Hardaway scored in double digits for the fifth straight game off the bench, a span where he averages 12.2 points per game. Hardaway is never going to be an efficient scorer, but he should have decent upside for owners looking for instant offense off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Ties for team-leading 14 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Returns to opener•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Exits game Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drops 17 points in bench role•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Hoping to secure starting spot•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.