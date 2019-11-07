Hardaway scored 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds and two assists during Dallas' 107-106 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.

Hardaway scored in double digits for the fifth straight game off the bench, a span where he averages 12.2 points per game. Hardaway is never going to be an efficient scorer, but he should have decent upside for owners looking for instant offense off the bench.