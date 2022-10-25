Hardaway (foot) is doubtful for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans.

Hardaway was a late addition to the injury report and appears unlikely to play Tuesday due to right foot soreness. The shooting guard has come off the bench and played at least 25 minutes in each of his first two appearances of the season, so his expected absence will test Dallas' backcourt depth. If Hardaway is indeed sidelined, Facundo Campazzo, who'll likely make his team and season debut Tuesday, and rookie Jaden Hardy figure to be prime candidates for increased roles off the bench.