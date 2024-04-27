Hardaway is doubtful for Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.

Hardaway left Game 2 of the series on Tuesday after just six minutes of action and didn't feature in Game 3, so he's been extremely limited in the series. The doubtful tag isn't particularly encouraging ahead of Sunday's contest, but an official announcement should be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Even if he's available, he should come off the bench and his minutes could be closely monitored given his recent injury issues.