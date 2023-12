Hardaway will miss Monday's game against Memphis due to back spasms, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Hardaway's back appears to have flared up throughout the day Monday, and he will be unable to suit up for the third time in his past five games due to back troubles. Seth Curry and Dante Exum are candidate to start, while Derrick Jones will likely be busy off the bench. With Kyrie Irving (foot) also sidelined, Jaden Hardy's offensive firepower could come into play as well.