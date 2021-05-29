Hardaway notched 12 points (4-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and six rebounds in Friday's loss to the Clippers.
Hardaway might have made four of his six attempts from deep, but he failed to hit any of his shots from inside the arc. This was the first time he couldn't reach the 20-point mark in the current series but is still averaging 20.3 points while making a stellar -- and unsustainable -- 65.2 percent from three-point range so far in the series.
