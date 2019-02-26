Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drains quartet of threes in loss
Hardaway contributed 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-112 loss to the Clippers on Monday.
Hardaway propped up his final line with a serviceable showing from behind the arc. The six-year veteran hit the 20-point mark for the third time in four games, a sign that he appears to be hitting his stride in his new Dallas digs. That notion is supported by the fact that Hardaway has shot better than 41.0 percent in four straight contests, his longest such stretch of what has been an inconsistent season. He continues to offer solid complementary contributions in the rebounding category as well, with the 3.5 boards he's averaging for the season representing the second-best showing of his career in that category.
