Hardaway posted 31 points (11-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 win over Washington.

With Kyrie Irving (foot) sidelined, Hardaway stepped up from the second unit with a season-best scoring effort. The 31-year-old guard has hit for multiple threes in seven straight games and 11 of 12 to begin the year, and he's already drained seven or more in a game twice, matching his total from all of 2022-23. Hardaway's 40.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc would also be a career high if he can keep it up, and his performance so far is part of a team-wide effort by the Mavs that has Jason Kidd's squad leading the NBA with 17.2 made threes per game on 39.5 percent shooting.