Hardaway is starting Monday's game against the Magic, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Hardaway will enter the starting five at small forward due to the absences of Dante Exum (knee) and Derrick Jones (wrist). Hardaway is averaging 27.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over his last four starts, which occurred consecutively in mid-January and included a 41-point performance against the Pelicans.