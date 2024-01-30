Hardaway is starting Monday's game against the Magic, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Hardaway will enter the starting five at small forward due to the absences of Dante Exum (knee) and Derrick Jones (wrist). Hardaway is averaging 27.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over his last four starts, which occurred consecutively in mid-January and included a 41-point performance against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Settling into normalcy•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Supports Doncic with 17 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Goes for 20 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Moves to bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Boosts offense in season-best game•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Steps up with 32 points•