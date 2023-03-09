Hardaway totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Nine of Hardaway's 17 points came in the final period, when he drilled three triples on five attempts. It's probably not a coincidence that he achieved more than half of his scoring production on the night after Luka Doncic (thigh) exited in the third quarter, with the superstar's absence creating a need for secondary offense behind Kyrie Irving. The extent of Doncic's thigh injury won't be known until he undergoes an MRI on Thursday, but Hardaway makes for an appealing cursory pickup in 12-team points and categories leagues in anticipation of a potential Doncic absence. Even while Doncic had been available for the Mavericks' first seven games out of the All-Star break, Hardaway's production had been on the upswing. Hardaway is averaging 17.9 points, 4.9 triples, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.9 minutes thus far in the second half of the season.