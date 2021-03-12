Hardaway produced 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Hardaway's move to the bench this season has him squarely in the running for Sixth Man of the Year. Although he's not accustomed to the role, he often comes in and outplays the starters with his explosive bursts of production. With Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith's re-emergence, there may be some movement in the Dallas roster as the trade deadline approaches. The end result could see Hardaway back in the starting five in the near future, or he could find himself in a new city. He's certainly putting on a show for potential suitors.