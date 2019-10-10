Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drops 17 points in bench role
Hardaway Jr. ended with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to Detroit.
Hardaway moved to the bench for Wednesday's game, scoring 17 points including three triples. Hardaway will be battling for a starting spot on the new-look Mavericks and this effort will certainly help his chances. Even when he has had a sizeable role, Hardaway has struggled to be more than a backend standard league guy. He could be taken with a very late pick, however, there is not a lot of upside.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Hoping to secure starting spot•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Available for camp•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: To have surgery next week•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Expected to be ready by camp•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Out for season•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.