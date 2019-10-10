Hardaway Jr. ended with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to Detroit.

Hardaway moved to the bench for Wednesday's game, scoring 17 points including three triples. Hardaway will be battling for a starting spot on the new-look Mavericks and this effort will certainly help his chances. Even when he has had a sizeable role, Hardaway has struggled to be more than a backend standard league guy. He could be taken with a very late pick, however, there is not a lot of upside.