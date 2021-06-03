Hardaway Jr. finished with 20 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 105-100 victory over the Clippers.

Hardaway struggled from the floor in the victory but still managed to notch 20 points, including three triples. He and Luka Doncic were the only two players on the Dallas roster to score in double-digits, something they are going to have to improve on should they hope to secure the series on Friday.