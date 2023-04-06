Hardaway totaled 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 win over Sacramento.

Hardaway was locked in on the offensive end, as he knocked down 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 62.5 percent of his tries from three. This was a solid bounce-back game for the Michigan product, who'd been held to six points in 18 minutes Sunday in Atlanta. Hardaway is now averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his last six matchups.