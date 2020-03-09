Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drops 30 on Pacers
Hardaway contributed 30 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, a rebound and a steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pacers.
Hardaway returned from a one-game absence due to an illness to reach 30 points for the fourth time this year. Since Dec. 18, the veteran guard's reached double figures in the scoring column on all but three occasions and has increased his season-long average to 15.8 points per contest. Most of Hardaway's fantasy value lies in his long-range shot, which he's hit at an excellent 40.8 percent clip so far. Overall, he's contributing 15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 threes and 2.0 assists per game.
