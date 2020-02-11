Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drops 33 in loss
Hardaway generated 33 points (12-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Jazz.
Hardaway did his best to keep the Mavericks in it, eclipsing 30 points and busting out of his recent streak of sub-par shooting. The 27-year-old has been his best self for much of the season, particularly in his floor spacing around Luka Doncic. On the season, Hardaway's averaging 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while drilling 40.1 percent of his threes in 27.3 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...