Hardaway generated 33 points (12-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to the Jazz.

Hardaway did his best to keep the Mavericks in it, eclipsing 30 points and busting out of his recent streak of sub-par shooting. The 27-year-old has been his best self for much of the season, particularly in his floor spacing around Luka Doncic. On the season, Hardaway's averaging 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while drilling 40.1 percent of his threes in 27.3 minutes per contest.