Hardaway scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Hardaway scored 14 points in the second half to help power the Mavericks to a win. While he's averaging a solid 3.1 threes per game through 21 contests this season, this was only third time in his last 12 opportunities that he's connected on four or more shots from distance. Unfortunately, Hardaway's contributions largely stop at triples and points, though he did have at least one steal in five consecutive contests prior to Wednesday.