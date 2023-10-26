Hardaway supplied 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-119 win over the Spurs.

Hardaway had plenty of looks from beyond the arc Wednesday but wasn't particularly efficient. However, he still managed to lead the Mavericks' reserves on the scoreboard in the narrow victory. Hardaway started in 45 of his 71 appearances last year and averaged 14.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game, and it appears as though he'll have a chance to maintain his production this year even if he continues to come off the bench.