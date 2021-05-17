Hardaway scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT, 2-3 3Pt), dished out four assists and blocked one shot in 24 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardaway bounced back from a 1-for-11 shooting performance on Friday with an efficient performance against the Timberwolves. The 29-year-old ended the season scoring in double-figures in 11 of his final 12 games, averaging 21.8 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from three. The Mavericks will need every bit of scoring that Hardaway can muster if they want to knock off the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.