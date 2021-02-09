Hardaway ended with 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 127-122 victory over the Timberwolves.

Hardaway got it done on the offensive end once again, dropping 24 points on what was an efficient night for the sharp-shooter. While the production looks nice on the surface, his lack of peripheral stats continues to put a cap on his fantasy upside. While he is fine to have on a 12-team roster, he typically helps in points and threes on ly and so he isn't for everyone.