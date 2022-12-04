Hardaway registered 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 win over the Knicks.

Hardaway endured a rough start to the season and was shooting the ball poorly in the opening weeks of the campaign, but it seems as if he's leaving those struggles behind following back-to-back games with at least 20 points as a starter. A two-game sample size is not enough to believe he's back if we consider he started the season shooting just 31.9 percent from the field in his first 15 games, but it is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. Considering Hardaway is a streaky shooter, he should be rostered as long as he remains a starter or while he has his hand not.