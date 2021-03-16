Hardaway turned in 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes in Monday's 109-99 loss to the Clippers.

Hardaway's five three-pointers matched his third-best showing in the category this season. Aside from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, production from the rest of the roster is a bit of a mixed bag. Each player carries some risk, but Hardaway has been one of the more reliable role players with the second unit. He's settled into this new role and can provide a spark off the bench when his shot is dialed in.