Hardaway won't return to Saturday's game against the Blazers due to a left ankle sprain.
Hardaway suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter and will finish the night with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes. Though the severity of the injury isn't known, Hardaway may have a tough time being cleared for the Mavericks' next game even if his ankle sprain proves to be a minor one. The Mavericks will match up with the Trail Blazers once again Sunday in Portland in the second half of a back-to-back set.
