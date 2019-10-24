Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Exits game Wednesday
Hardaway exited Wednesday's game against the Wizards with an apparent lower leg injury, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.
Hardaway fell at the beginning of the second quarter, staying down briefly before being helped to the locker room. While his official diagnosis is unclear, Hardaway was in noticeable pain as he left. If he's unable to return Wednesday, look for Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Jackson to see extended run.
