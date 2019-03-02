Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Expected to play
Hardaway (illness) is expected to play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway missed Friday's practice due to an illness, but he's recovered in time for Saturday's matchup. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes.
