Hardaway is expected to move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in New Orleans with Reggie Bullock (quad) unavailable, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Hardaway started the second half of Tuesday's game after Bullock went down, so this was the expected move. As a starter this season, THJ owns averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 3.2 triples, 0.8 steals and just 0.8 turnovers per contest on 39.9 percent shooting.