Hardaway is expected to move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in New Orleans with Reggie Bullock (quad) unavailable, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Hardaway started the second half of Tuesday's game after Bullock went down, so this was the expected move. As a starter this season, THJ owns averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 3.2 triples, 0.8 steals and just 0.8 turnovers per contest on 39.9 percent shooting.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Adds 24 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 21 in Sunday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Keeps knocking down threes•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 22 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Not listed on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Out Wednesday•