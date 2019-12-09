Hardaway had 29 points (10-13 FG, 9-12 3PT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss against the Kings.

Hardaway registered a season-high nine threes, and now he has made multiple three-pointers in six of his last 10 games. He is making an impressive 47.8 percent of his long-range shots since moving to the starting unit, and it would be fair to consider him as Dallas' third-best scoring threat -- behind Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis -- moving forward.