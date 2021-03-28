Hardaway recorded 30 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Pelicans.

Hardaway has been sizzling hot of late and has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three contests, but this 30-point output represents his second-best scoring mark of the entire season. A player who can get hot or cold or any given game, Hardaway is now riding a hot hand and might experience an uptick in his upside on a short-term basis, especially with Luka Doncic (illness) currently sidelined.