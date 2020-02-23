Hardaway notched 33 points (11-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss at the Hawks.

Hardaway has scored in double digits in eight straight games, but this is the second time in the last four where he surpasses the 30-point threshold. Hardaway's value will be mostly tied to his scoring ability, and he could get a decent boost on his upside as long as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis remain sidelined due to injuries.