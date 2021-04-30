Hardaway poured in 42 points (13-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and added three assists over 36 minutes in a 115-105 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Luka Doncic (elbow) sat this one out, giving Hardaway the chance to start and serve as the focal point of the offense. Hardaway ran with the opportunity, finishing with a career-best 42 points while draining six shots from beyond the arc and converting all 10 of his free-throw tries. The scoring effort eclipsed his point total over his past three games combined. Hardaway is hitting only 43.4 percent of his field-goal attempts on the season but has been an important offensive contributor for the Mavericks, averaging 16.0 points and 2.8 three-pointers in 61 contests.