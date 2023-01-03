Hardaway accumulated 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 111-106 win over the Rockets.

Hardaway has scored in double digits in five games in a row and in eight of Dallas' last nine outings, so he's settling well as Dallas' third-best scoring weapon behind Luka Doncic and Christian Wood, who's been performing at a very high level of late. Hardaway is averaging 17.1 points per game since the start of December.