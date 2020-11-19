Hardaway decided Thursday to exercise his $18.98 million player option for 2020-21, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Rather than becoming a free agent and attempting to land a multi-year deal at what would have likely been a lower annual salary level, Hardaway's choice to exercise his option suggests that netting a bigger payday for 2020-21 was a greater priority. A supplementary piece in the January 2019 trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, Hardaway proved to be a reliable sidekick on the wing to star guard Luka Doncic during his first full season with the Mavericks. Over 71 games, Hardaway averaged 15.8 points per game and shot a career-high 39.8 percent from three-point range, with his 204 total triples ranking seventh in the NBA.