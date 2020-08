Hardaway scored a game-high 27 points (11-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Monday's win over the Jazz.

With no Luka Doncic and no Kristaps Porzingis, Hardaway was able to take on a larger role, as his 15 shot attempts led the Mavericks. Hardaway also added four assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes.