Hardaway is a game-time call for Saturday's preseason game against the Bucks due to a rib injury, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The wing took an elbow to the ribs during the Mavericks' most recent practice. It's nothing serious, however, and if he ends up being held out of Saturday's game, it's just out of extreme caution.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Fires up $19M option•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Struggles in season-ending loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Will play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Lands on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 22 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Solid in Game 1 loss•