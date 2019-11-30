Hardaway had 26 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-113 win at Phoenix.

Hardaway has excelled since he moved to the starting unit, as he averages 20.2 points on 60.0 percent shooting and 60.6 percent from three-point range in his last five starts. Those numbers seem unsustainable but, as a streaky player, Hardaway should have a rise on his upside while he remains hot. He will continue as a starter Sunday at the Lakers.