Hardaway will start Sunday against the Bucks, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd announced that Hardaway will get the starting nod over Bullock, who will get some much-needed rest. This will be the first start of the season for the struggling Hardaway, who has only averaged 8.2 points per game while shooting 26.7 percent from the field across his last six contests.