Hardaway had 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Clippers.

Hardaway caught fire from three more than once in the series (45.8 percent 3Pt entering Game 7), but Sunday was not his day, as he contributed heavily to the Mavs' 10-of-36 effort from three as a team. When Hardaway's shots aren't falling, he doesn't offer much in terms of fantasy value. Even in Game 6, when he hit four threes on his way to 23 points, he added just one rebound while failing to record an assist, steal or block in 38 minutes. Hardaway will head into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, though there's believed to be mutual interest in the Michigan product returning to Dallas on a new deal.