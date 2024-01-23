Hardaway contributed 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Celtics.

Hardaway scored 20 points off the bench, the fourth time in the past five games he has topped the 20-point mark. Whether he is coming off the bench or starting, Hardaway remains a viable 12-team asset for anyone needing points and threes. For the season, he is averaging 18.2 points per game, including 3.3 triples.