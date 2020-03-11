Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Goes for 20 points
Hardaway registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss at the Spurs.
Hardaway has topped the 15-point plateau in five straight games and while he filled out the stat sheet nicely in this game, most -- if not all -- of his value should remain tied to his scoring figures. He is averaging 22.6 points while shooting 41.7 percent from deep in that five-game stretch.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...