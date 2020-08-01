Hardaway notched 24 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 153-149 overtime loss against the Rockets.

Hardaway scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games before the season got suspended back in March, and he was able to deliver a strong offensive performance despite the fact Dallas couldn't clinch the win. Hardaway has been a threat from deep of late, hitting at least four threes in each of his last six regular-season contests.