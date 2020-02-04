Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Goes for 25 points
Hardaway notched 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Monday's 112-103 win at Indiana.
Hardaway can be reliable for double-digit scoring performances on a nightly basis, although his accuracy numbers can fall off a cliff from time to time. The shooting guard has scored 15 or more points in three of his last five games, but he is making just 41.3 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent of his threes during that stretch. His nature as a volume scorer will allow him to score in a number ways, but it'd be unwise to expect high percentages over a prolonged stretch.
