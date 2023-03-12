Hardaway contributed 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Hardaway was nearly invisible in the first half, scoring just three points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field while adding just one rebound. He then came out firing after the break, knocking down five of eight shot attempts for 13 points in the third quarter to go along with two blocks. The small forward finished with a team-high 23 points on the night and has now broken the 20-point mark in three of his last four games. He's also hit at least four threes in four straight contests and is now shooting 58.5 percent from beyond the arc in March.