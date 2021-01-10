Hardaway totaled 36 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 victory over the Magic.

After coming off the bench his last two games, Hardaway was inserted back into the starting lineup with Josh Richardson (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable and he made the most of it. His points, field goals, field goals attempted, free throws, free throws attempted and three-pointers attempted were all season-highs while his three-pointers made tied a season-high. Hardaway is doing what he can to stay in the starting lineup as he has posted 30-point performances in two of his last three outings.