Hardaway (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Mark Followill of Bally Sports Southwest reports.
Hardaway has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with an illness. With Kyrie Irving (heel) still out, Hardaway will retain his spot in the starting lineup.
